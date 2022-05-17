Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Allegiant Travel worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 17.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,865,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,354 shares of company stock worth $684,840. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

