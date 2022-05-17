Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Ameris Bancorp worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

