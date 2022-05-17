AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMERISAFE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $920.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

AMERISAFE Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.