Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

