Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

