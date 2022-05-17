Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 553,300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,768,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.