Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

