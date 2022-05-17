AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 103.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at $939,117,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.