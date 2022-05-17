Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 67,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

CDMO stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $731.67 million, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $746,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,309 shares of company stock worth $352,347 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

