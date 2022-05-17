Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,007 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOF opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

