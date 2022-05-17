Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000.

IAGG opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

