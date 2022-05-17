Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 646,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYC opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.