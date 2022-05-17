Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIP. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 824.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $58.32.

