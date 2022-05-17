Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.