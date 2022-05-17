Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $504,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Albany International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

AIN stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Albany International Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.