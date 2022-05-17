Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

