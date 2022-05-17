Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

