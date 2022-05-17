Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,922,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,024 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,449,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,163 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

