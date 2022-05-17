Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $507,000 in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

