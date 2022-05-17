Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,914 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the period.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

