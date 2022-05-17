Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

EQAL stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

