Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 483,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

