Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after acquiring an additional 253,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 128,543 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $12,379,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

