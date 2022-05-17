Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 24 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,231.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,087.17 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,523.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,056.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

