Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 481,282 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 481,282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Immersion worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMMR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Immersion by 640.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $185.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

