Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 12,003 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.