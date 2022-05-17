Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 137,875 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

WOOF opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

