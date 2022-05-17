Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,649 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

