Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 5,214 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of Bank of Hawaii worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.