Bank of America Corp DE Acquires Shares of 989,205 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 989,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Kyndryl as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 26,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 417,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,566.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last ninety days.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

