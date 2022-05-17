Bank of America Corp DE Buys 13,743 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of Essent Group worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

