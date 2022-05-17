Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of Ingevity worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

