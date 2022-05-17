Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of RLI worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RLI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in RLI by 22.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RLI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 351,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of RLI opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.40. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. RLI’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

