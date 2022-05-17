Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Surgery Partners worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

SGRY stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

