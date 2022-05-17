Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.78% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 237,168 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 63.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 494,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 191,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 117.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 188,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

