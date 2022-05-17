Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of argenx worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of argenx by 47.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in argenx by 133.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in argenx by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

ARGX opened at $308.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.78 and a 200-day moving average of $301.16. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $356.78.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -19.44 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

