Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Credit Suisse Group worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 134,342 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

CS opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

