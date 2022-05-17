Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of SL Green Realty worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 46.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,725,000 after buying an additional 311,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLG opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

