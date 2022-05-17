Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of Hub Group worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

