Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

