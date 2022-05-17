Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,917 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 534,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 128.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

