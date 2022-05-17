Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Bilibili worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 28.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Bilibili Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.