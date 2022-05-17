BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after buying an additional 2,913,141 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.08 and a 200-day moving average of $307.69. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.60 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

