BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $1.23 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 673.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,569,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,876,831,000 after purchasing an additional 148,101 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,530,000. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 134,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 12,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

