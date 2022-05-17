Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) EVP Hart Angela E. Major Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BY stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $872.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.