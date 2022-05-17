Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

