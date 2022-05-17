CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIXX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE:CIXX opened at $11.07 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CI Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 391,519 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CI Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.