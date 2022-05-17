Citigroup Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $250.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.81.

NYSE AAP opened at $213.69 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

