CKW Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.5% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.