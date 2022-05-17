Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.3% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

